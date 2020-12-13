Motorsport: Triple crown for Anish Shetty; Jagan Kumar, Mathana Kumar share honours

Chennai, December 13, 2020

Bengaluru’s Anish Damodar Shetty (Race Concepts) swept to a hat-trick of wins in the premier Pro-Stock 301-400cc class in the first round of the MRF MMSC fmsci Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2020 which concluded at the MMRT here on Sunday.

Shetty topped both the races today, adding to his win yesterday.

Earlier, multiple National champion Jagan Kumar (TVS Racing) and Mathana Kumar (Eneos Honda Erula Racing) chalked up thrilling victories in the two Pro-Stock 165cc class races run today.

The category saw four different winners in as many races this weekend, with Rajiv Sethu (Eneos Honda Erula Racing) and KY Ahamed (TVS Racing) winning a race apiece yesterday.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru’s 22-year old Ullas Santrupt completed a double in the Novice (Stock 165cc) category, having won the first and fourth races.

Shetty, a physical trainer, was unstoppable on the day. In the morning, he carried too much pace for the 26-rider grid and won untroubled. Later in the day, Shetty gave a repeat performance to win from Hyderabad’s Karthik Mateti (Gusto Racing) in a race that saw two seasoned campaigners, Jagan Kumar and veteran Rajini Krishnan (RACR Cast Power Racing) starting from P26 and P24 to finish third and fourth, respectively.

In the Pro-Stock 165cc category, Jagan rescued an otherwise disappointing weekend by his high standards with a win from P12 on the grid and a third place finish, as did Mathana, the 28-year old from Trichy, for whom today’s victory was his first in this category since 2015.

Earlier, 14-year old Sarthak Chavan from Pune, who had won Race-1 yesterday, went on to top Race-2 today for a double in the Open (NSF 250R) class of the Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup, a One-Make Championship organised by the Madras Motor Sports Club. Local youngster Shyam Kumar did likewise in the Novice (CBR 150) category of the same championship.

Elsewhere, Puducherry’s Navneeth Kumar and Abhishek Vasudev from Bengaluru both topped all the four races in the Novice and Open categories of the TVS One One-Make Championship organised by Madras Motor Sports Club.

NNN