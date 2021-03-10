Motorsport: Sports Minister Rijiju assures full support to women in motorsport

New Delhi, March 10, 2021

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju promised full government support to young girls who wanted to take up motorsports while felicitating the country's top women rally drivers and bikers to mark International Women’s Day.

He praised Aashi Hanspal, Kart Racer from Mumbai, who was one of the youngest members of the delegation, calling her a "little daredevil".

Aashi, who was decorated with the Outstanding Women in Motorsport title by the FMSCI in 2019, had become the only girl from the country to qualify for FIA’s Girls on Track-Rising Stars event in France in October, 2020.

She has also participated in the 24 Hours Endurance Racing Championship in Dubai recently, just two years after getting behind the wheels of a racing car.

The 20-member strong delegation included ace rally drivers Garima Avtar (Delhi), Khyati Mody and Manisha Kelkar (both Mumbai) and superbikers Niharika Yadav (Delhi) and Anushriya Gulati (Dehradun).

"Last year, we gave the Arjuna Award to a rally driver as I felt the motorsports needed recognition. I do hope that it will encourage each of you to push yourself to your best so that you can bring laurels for the country," the minister said.

NNN