Motorsport: Pole for Jeet Jhabakh, Raghul Rangasamy, Diljith as rains curtail day’s schedule

Chennai, November 29, 2020

Hyderabad’s Jeet Jhabakh (FB Motorsport) grabbed the pole position in the premier Indian Touring Cars class as heavy showers in the afternoon forced curtailment of the day’s schedule of the third and final round of the MRF MMSC fmsci Indian National Car Racing Championship at the MMRT here on Saturday.

Jhabakh and team-mate Dhruv Mohite from Kolhapur occupied the front row ahead of Coimbatore veteran and championship leader Arjun Balu (Race Concepts) who, incidentally, had topped the practice sessions. Completing the second row was Goa’s Keith D’Souza, also in a FB Motorsport livery.

Mamallapuram’s Raghul Rangasamy (Performance Racing) was the quickest in the Super Stock category while Diljith TS from Thrissur snatched pole position in the MRF Saloon Car series class (Toyota Etios). All the three categories will be on a combined grid for the three races to be run on Sunday while the Formula LGB 1300 will have four runs

The day’s proceedings began in bright sunshine with Formula LGB 1300 and the saloon cars going through their paces in two Free Practice sessions apiece before the rains halted further action.

After a nearly two-hour break, the qualifying session for the saloon cars was run on a drying track with wet patches in some sections.

As per the revised schedule for Sunday, the Formula LGB 1300 will have a qualifying session and four races interspersed with three Saloon car races.

The results (Qualifying):

Indian Touring Cars: 1. Jeet Jhabakh (FB Motorsport) (02mins, 02.041secs); 2. Dhruv Mohite (FB Motorsport) (02:02.599); 3. Arjun Balu (Race Concepts) (02:03.392).

Super Stock: 1. Raghul Rangasamy (Performance Racing) (02:09.276); 2. Rithvik Thomas (Race Concepts) (02:10.038); 3. Alisha Abdullah (Race Concepts) (02:16.115).

MRF Saloon Car series: 1. Diljith TS (Thrissur) (02:15.996); 2. A Balaprasath (Chennai) (02:18.969); 3. Chetan Korada (Chennai) (02:20.943).

