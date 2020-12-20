Motorsport: Jagan Kumar wins Pro-Stock 16cc Open title, Mohan Babu tops Novice category

Chennai, December 20, 2020

Jagan Kumar swept to title triumph in the Pro-Stock 165cc Open category while Chennai youngster Mohan Babu topped the Novice (Stock 165cc) class as the second and final round of the MRF MMSC fmsci Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship at the MMRT here on Sunday.

Jagan, 31, picked up his ninth National title including the 125cc in 2009 and eighth in the 165cc Open class. For Babu, a 21-year old Purchase Executive in a Chennai firm, it was his maiden National title. Another Chennai racer, Ann Jennifer had won the Girls title on Saturday.

The championship results in the Pro-Stock 301-400cc category is withheld following a technical protest which was subsequently thrown out. However, the decision has been appealed and a final verdict is awaited.

Jagan, following two consecutive wins this weekend, led team-mate KY Ahamed by four points going into Race-4 today.

“I decided to take it easy and go for points instead. I am delighted to win the title after missing it last year,” said Jagan who had won the 165cc title seven times in a row (2012-18). He did just enough in the final race to finish fourth behind Mathana Kumar (Eneos Honda Erula Racing), last year’s champion Sarath Kumar (RACR Castrol Power Racing) and Ahamed. Jagan finished on 138 points to Ahamed’s 137.

Earlier, a very nervous Babu, in just his second season at the National level, did just enough to top the Novice championship after his main rival, Bengaluru’s Ullas Santrupt (RACR Castrol Power Racing) drew blank in both the races today, thus squandering a three-point advantage.

“It has been very tough for me this year, trying to put together funds for the championship. We took a loan and my office contributed a little. So, I managed to race. I spent a sleepless night thinking about today’s race. I was very nervous, but somehow managed to finish second. Today is the happiest day in my life,” said a highly emotional Babu who topped the category with 123 points, ahead of Ullas Santrupt (108).

