Motorsport: Hemanth Muddappa retains National Drag Racing title

Chennai, January 24, 2021

Bengaluru’s Hemanth Muddappa (Mantra Racing) retained his overall title in the 2020 MMSC fmsci Indian National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship at the MMRT here today.

Muddappa ended the 2020 season, which was delayed due to the pandemic, with a grand double and a clean sweep in both Above 1051cc and 815-1050cc categories. He won all four outings over two rounds to underline his dominance in two-wheeler drag racing.

Aiyaz, a private entrant, clinched three titles – the 226-360cc and 361-550cc categories in the four-stroke class and the Up to 165cc (2-Stroke) – while Bharath Raj of Rulexx Rockers Racing topped in the Up to 165cc and 226-360cc classes.

The results (Provisional):

4-Stroke: Above 1051cc: 1. Hemanth Muddappa (07.879secs); 2. Baba Satagopan (08.263s); 3. Hafizullah Khan (08.362s). 815-1050cc: 1. Muddappa (08.071); 2. Zubair Ali Jung (08.202s); 3. Baba Satagopan (08.306s). 361-550cc: 1. Karthik Mateti (12.325s); 2. Aiyaz (12.360s); 3. Thulsi Ram (12.447). 226-360cc: 1. PM Soorya (12.532s); 2. J Bharatraj (12.536s); 3. Shankar Guru A (13.166s). Upto 165cc: 1. J Bharatraj (14.420s); 2. PM Soorya (14.46s); 3. R Aravind Ganesh (14.526).

Girls (165cc): 1. Ann Jennifer (16.858s); 2. RV Czimkhy (17.077s); 3. Niveta Jessica (17.156s).

2-Stroke – Up to 165cc: 1. Aiyaz (12.959s); 2. Mohammed Touheed (13.220s); 3. Kaleem Pasha (13.224s). Up to 130cc: 1. Mohammed Rafiq (13.200s); 2. Mujahid Pasha (13.452s); 3. Mohammed Touheed (13.687).

National Champions: Hemanth Muddappa (Mantra Racing, Above 1051cc and 851-1050cc); Aiyaz (Pvt, 361-550cc and 131-165cc); J Bharath Raj (Rulexx Rockers Racing, Up to 165cc, 226-360cc); Ann Jennifer (Sparks Racing, Girls). 2-Stroke: Aiyaz (131-165cc); Mohammed Rafiq (2S, Up to 130cc).

IANS