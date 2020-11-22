Motorsport: Akhil Rabindra notches top-ten finish in race-1 at circuit Paul Ricard

New Delhi, November 22, 2020

Bengaluru-based promising racer Akhil Rabindra helped AGS Events earn a P9 finish in the Pro-Am category at the penultimate race of the French FFSA GT Championship at the 3.8 km long Paul Ricard Circuit in France.

As per the information received here, the AGS Event-duo comprising Gilles Vannelet and Aston Martin Academy driver Akhil Rabindra was behind the wheels of No. 69 Aston Martin Vantage AMR .

Thirty cars competed for the pole position at the final of the Circuit Paul Ricard track in the FFSA French Championship on this weekend.

24-year old Rabindra and his teammate Vannelet, who drove an Aston Martin Vantage AMR, clocked 1:32:792 minutes and qualified P6 in Q1 before the Indian finished in 1:32:571 minutes to qualify at P13 in Q2.

They completed the 37-lap Race 1 in 01:02:13.938 hrs to end P9 in Pro-Am category and P14 overall.

After the race, Rabindra, the only Asian to seal an Aston Martin Racing Driver Academy spot earlier this year, commented, "There are plenty of opportunities for us to improve and we're on an upward spiral mode right now. It'll be an acid test for us on and we're up for it."

