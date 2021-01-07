Motorcycle racer C S Santosh suffers major crash at Dakar Rally, put in medically-induced coma

Riyadh, January 7, 2021

Indian motorcycle racer C S Santosh has been put in a medically-induced coma after suffering a crash on Wednesday during the ongoing Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia.

Santosh, 37, is currently receiving treatment at the Saudi German Hospital in Riyadh and has "no major physical injuries except for the dislocated right shoulder and head trauma", his team Hero MotoSports said in a statement.

"The latest scans have also shown no major issue that could impact his full recovery," the team said. "The medical team attending to him have decided that the best approach to manage the injury is to reduce the body functions to a minimum and keep him in a sedated condition or an artificial coma. He is receiving the best possible medical care and will continue to be under constant observation for the next few days."

Santosh suffered the crash in stage 4, which was also the same stage in which Hero Motorsport's Paul Goncalves died in Dakar 2020. The team subsequently withdrew from the rally.

IANS