Morgan leads Kolkata Knight Riders to 191/7 against Rajasthan Royals

Dubai, November 1, 2020

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Eoin Morgan finally came to the party with a blistering 68 off 35 balls to lead his team to 191/7 in a decisive Indian Premier League (IPL) match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday.

Momentum shifted both ways at various points of the innings with KKR getting off to a strong start, despite losing Nitish Rana off the second ball. Rahul Tripathi and Shubman Gill put up a partnership of 72 runs between them before the latter fell to Rahul Tewatia.

KKR then lost Sunil Narine, Tripathi and Dinesh Karthik in quick succession. Andre Russell and Morgan then tried shifting the momentum their team's way. While the former succumbed to Kartik Tyagi, Morgan soldiered on and smashed his England team mate Ben Stokes to all corners of the park in the 19th over.

Pat Cummins first hit a six off the second ball of the over after which he brought Morgan on strike with a single. Morgan then hit consecutive sixes and a four as KKR took a total of 24 runs from that over. Morgan hit a six off the last ball of the innings to take KKR beyond 190.

Brief scores: KKR 191/7 in 20 overs (Eoin Morgan 68 not out, Rahul Tripathi 39; Rahul Tewatia 3/25)

IANS