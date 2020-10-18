Morgan, Karthik take KKR to 163/5 against SRH

Abu Dhabi, October 18, 2020

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik combined to score 58 runs in the last five overs to take their team to 163/5 in 20 overs against SunRisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here today.

Morgan was dismissed off the last ball of the innings for 34 off 23 balls while Karthik was unbeaten on 29 off 14.

Shubman Gill was the highest run scorer for the two-time IPL champions with 36 but he took 37 balls to get to that mark before falling to Rashid Khan.

KKR's top order struggled to get their shots away and by the time Andre Russell was dismissed off the last ball of the 15th over, the score was 105/4.

Morgan and Karthik, however, shifted gears in the death overs. Morgan hit three fours and one six while Karthik hit two fours and as many sixes.

Brief scores: KKR 163/5 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 36, Eoin Morgan 34; Thangarasu Natarajan 2/40)

IANS