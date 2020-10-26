Moinuddin Amdani to lead Indian challenge in Regional Qualifiers for 12th Esports World Championship

New Delhi, October 26, 2020

Mumbai’s Moinuddin Amdani will spearhead India’s campaign against Nepal and Sri Lanka in PES 2020 at the 12th Esports World Championship as the online Regional Qualifiers take off on October 28.

Fifteen Asian countries are taking part in four separate groups in the Regional Qualifiers and the Finals of the World Championship are scheduled to take place in Eliat in Israel.

Indian is placed in the South Asia Region alongside Sri Lanka and Nepal. In view of COVID-19 pandemic, the Esports World Championship has remodelled its format with a mix of online and offline competitions.

The Regional Qualifiers were also introduced for the first time and the winners of each region will proceed to the World Championship Finals.

“It is an honor to represent the country and I will give my best. My aim will be to focus and stay calm, the competition will be of high intensity as it is an international tournament as well as a popular gaming format. Though I will take one game at a time and I am confident, I will make everyone proud,” Amdani, the PES2020 national champion, said.

Amdani, who started off as a recreational player took up esports in a serious way only a couple of years back and since then he has not looked back. Winner of back-to-back national championship titles in the last two years, he has been training tirelessly since his title win this year.

Tekken7 player Abhinav Tejan will be the second Indian to be seen in action when he will start his quest to seal a spot in the Finals on Novmber 6 while the Omkar Urunkar-led five-member team will represent for the first time in DOTA 2 against Sri Lanka and Nepal on November 18.

DOTA 2 will have Team Random comprising Urunnkar, Khaja Hussain, Amit Malwal, Omkar Gharat and Akshay Dhodi.

“All the players have trained hard and are looking in good touch. I have high hopes and I believe they will be able to cash in on the momentum and seal a place in the world championship. The tournaments are all online and I expect some outstanding performances from them,” Lokesh Suji, Director of Esports Federation of India (ESFI), said.

IANS