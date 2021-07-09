Modi reviews preparations for facilitation of India’s contingent at Tokyo Olympics

New Delhi, July 9, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today reviewed preparations for the facilitation of India’s contingent at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Prime Minister will also interact with the Olympics- bound athletes on July 13 to wish them luck.

In a series of tweets on the micro-blogging site Twitter, the Prime Minister said, "Reviewed preparations for facilitation of India’s contingent at @Tokyo2020. Discussed the logistical details, their vaccination status, the multi-disciplinary support being given.

“On behalf of 130 crore Indians, I would be interacting with the Olympics bound athletes on 13th July to wish them luck. Let us all #Cheer4India."

