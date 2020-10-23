MI win toss, choose to field first against CSK

Mumbai, October 23, 2020

Mumbai Indians (MI) won the toss and chose to field first against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Sharjah International Stadium on Friday.

MI are without captain Rohit Sharma due to a hamstring injury and Kieron Pollard is leading the side in his absence.

CSK are looking to get off the bottom of the table after a disastrous run of four defeats in their last five matches. MI's winning streak was ended in their previous match after two Super Overs against Kings XI Punjab.

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Saurabh Tiwary, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard(captain), Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Chennai Super Kings: Sam Curran, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper/captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir

IANS