MI win toss, choose to bat against RR

Abu Dhabi, October 6, 2020

Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday won the toss and chose to bat first in their match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

While MI are looking to complete a third consecutive win this season, RR are hoping to bounce back after their eight-wicket defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore in their previous game.

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Steven Smith (captain), Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi

IANS