Meerut Sports Varsity to be named after hockey wizard Dhyan Chand

New Delhi, August 21, 2021

The sports university coming up in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh will be named after hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made this announcement at a mega ceremony in which he presented cash awards of more than Rs 42 crore to the Olympic medal winners and coaches.

Javelin throw gold medalist Neeraj Chopra was awarded a cash award of Rs 2 crore. Silver medalists Ravi Dahiya (wrestling) and Mirabai Chanu (weightlifting)received Rs 1.5 crore each while bronze medalists P V Sindhu (badminton), Lovelina Borgohain (boxing) and Bajrang Punia (wrestling) received Rs 1 crore each.

The Chief Minister also felicitated the men's and women's hockey teams. The bronze-medal winning men's hockey team got Rs 1 crore for each member. The women's hockey team was given Rs 50 lakh for each member.

He also gave cash award of Rs 50 lakh each to golfer Aditi Ashok and wrestler Deepak Punia.

At the same time, an additional incentive amount of Rs 25 lakh was given to the participating players of Uttar Pradesh including Lalit Upadhyay, Vandana Kataria, Priyanka Goswami, Annu Rani, Seema Punia, Saurabh Chaudhary, Meraj Ahmed Khan, Arvind Singh, Satish Singh and Shivpal Singh.

Yogi said the Major Dhyan Chand University will play an important role in developing sports in the state and added that his government will adopt two sports -- wrestling and one more -- and finance their promotion in the state for the next ten years,

''Of the two sports to be adopted by Uttar Pradesh, one will be wrestling. The second one for adoption will be selected soon by the Sports Department,'' he said adding that the state government will construct a playground in every village and open a gym at every gram panchayat level.

To give access to the sports facilities to the rural-dwellers, the government has been building open gymnasiums and mini stadiums in even the remote villages. The diet money for players in sports colleges has been increased from Rs 250 to Rs 375 per day per player.

The government will appoint UP’s medalists in international sports events like the Olympics, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, World Cup and World Championships on gazetted posts like that of deputy superintendent of police.

