Late blitz by Rayudu, Jadeja takes CSK to 179/4 against DC

Sharjah, October 17, 2020

Ambati Rayudu (45 not out) and Ravindra Jadeja (33 not out) combined to score 50 runs off the last 21 balls for the Chennai Super Kings to take them to 179/4 wickets in 20 overs against Delhi Capitals at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

CSK were handed an early setback when they lost opener Sam Curran for a duck off the third ball of the match but Shane Watson (36) and Faf du Plessis (58) scored 87 runs for the second wicket.

DC, however, closed in between the 10th and 15th over, dismissing both Watson and du Plessis before CSK captain MS Dhoni (3) fell to Anrich Nortje.

Jadeja and Rayudu swung the momentum CSK's way with their fifth wicket stand and DC thus need to make 180 runs to win the match and keep up with the top ranked Mumbai Indians.

Brief scores: CSK 179/4 wkts in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 58, Ambati Rayudu 45 not out; Anrich Nortje 2/33) vs DC

IANS