Lakshay sweeps Trap trial, as Haryana shooters dominate in Air Pistol

New Delhi, January 16, 2021

Haryana's Lakshay Sheoran dominated the Trap trials, winning the T2 competition on the back of a T1 trial win earlier while talented youngsters Sarabjot Singh and Rhythm Sangwan made it a double for the State in the 10M Air Pistol trials, at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range here on Saturday.

Asian Games silver medalist, Lakshay shot 122 to top qualifier and scored 43 in the final, to beat international Prithviraj Tondaiman of Tamil Nadu.

Former Junior World Cup winner Sarabjot left the quality field behind in the T2 10M Air Pistol final, shooting 242.6 in the finals.

T1 winner Saurabh Chaudhary finished sixth, after topping the qualification yet again -- this time with a 587.

Former world record holder Shahzar Rizvi (Air Force) was second with 240.2, while ONGC’s Amanpreet Singh recorded a back-to-back podium finish.

In the women's section, Manu Bhaker topped the T2 qualifications in the Air Pistol with a higher 583 this time. However, in the finals it was the teenager Rhythm who outlasted a field that also included Tokyo 2020 quota holder Yashaswini Deswal and seasoned Anu Raj Singh and Shweta Singh.

Rhythm shot 240.6, to leave Uttar Pradesh’s Neha, who has also had a good Trials competition, in second place on 240.1. Manu finished third with 220.4.

