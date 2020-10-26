KXIP win toss, elect to field first against KKR
Kings XI Punjab captain K L Rahul and Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan at the toss in their match in the Indian Premier League in Sharjah on October 26, 2020.BCCI/IPL
KXIP win toss, elect to field first against KKR

IANS

Sharjah, October 26, 2020

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) won the toss and elected to field first in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) here on Monday.

KXIP are placed fifth with 10 points after 11 games while KKR are placed fourth with 12 points in the same number of games.

Both teams remained unchanged. While Mayank Agarwal was left out of the KXIP team again, Andre Russell too continues to warm the bench for KKR.

Teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Eoin Morgan (captain), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (captain/wicket-keeper), Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

