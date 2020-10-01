KXIP win toss, choose to bowl first against MI

Abu Dhabi, October 1, 2020

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on Thursday won the toss and chose to bowl against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 13th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) here.

Both sides are looking to bounce back from close defeats in their previous matches.

While MI lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Super Over, KXIP were unable to defend a target of 224 against Rajasthan Royals.

KXIP captain KL Rahul said that Krishnappa Gowtham has replaced Murugan Ashwin in the playing XI, while MI skipper Rohit Sharma said that they are going in with the same squad.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (wicketkeeper,captain), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Nair, James Neesham, Sarfaraz Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi

IANS