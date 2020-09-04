Kumble confident of good showing by Kings XI Punjab in 13th IPL

New Delhi, September 4, 2020

Veteran spinner Anil Kumble is optimistic of Kings XI's ( Punjab) good showing in the 13th edition of the IPL because it is a "very balanced squad".

Kumble, who is Director of Cricket Operations Kings XI, said he was satisfied with the combination of the team which can produce a desirable result. In the last edition of IPL, the team failed to make it the last-four cut.

In a video posted by Kings XI’s official Twitter handle, the former India captain said, “It feels really nice, it feels a bit strange to come on to the field like this and then have the entire squad, I mean not necessarily the entire squad but the set of players that are here. So it’s wonderful to be on the ground and have a hit, it’s nice to be outdoors.”

Kumble also lavished praise on team’s captain K L Rahul who had been the most important player. “KL is very relaxed, he is very mature, I have known him for a long time."

"He has the experience, international experience, having played this long and of course, the last couple of years he has been a part of the Kings XI and he has been their main player. He knows the team very well, he knows the youngsters really well.

"Rahul is very excited and he is very keen. He has his hands full by being a batsman, keeper and then the captain,” said the country's highest international wicket-taker.

In the 2018 season of IPL, Rahul piled up 659 runs at an average of 54.51 while in the last edition he scored 593 runs in 14 matches.

Kumble regretted about not being able to play in Mohali saying that the team will miss their fans. “We will miss all Kings XI fans at the ground, I have been to Mohali where Kings XI have played, I have seen the passion. I am sure you will support us right through the IPL.”

The 2020 season of the IPL will be played for 53 days from September 19 to November 10 across three venues in the UAE — Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai.

