Krunal's last over carnage takes MI to 208/5

Sharjah, October 4, 2020

Quinton de Kock's 67 and Krunal Pandya's last over carnage helped Mumbai Indians (MI) score 208/5 on Sunday against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

MI's lower middle order of Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard and Krunal added a combined 61 runs for the fifth and sixth wickets in the last five overs.

Krunal ended the innings with a six, consecutive fours and another six off the last over which started with Siddharth Kaul taking the wicket of Hardik.

MI captain Rohit Sharma was dismissed caught behind in the very first over of the match off Sandeep Sharma after hitting a six. His opening partner de Kock, who had failed to make a significant impact on a game before Sunday, anchored the innings for the first 10 overs. He put up 42 runs for the second wicket with Suryakumar Yadav before scoring 78 runs for the third with Ishan Kishan.

de Kock was dismissed by Rashid Khan after which Pollard and Hardik went about trying to get MI close to the 200-run mark. Krunal's last over heroics pushed them over that line. However, this remains the lowest first innings total that has been scored this season in Sharjah and the second lowest score at this ground overall.

Brief scores: MI 208/5 (Quinton de Kock 67, Ishan Kishan 31; Sandeep Sharma 2/41) vs SRH

IANS