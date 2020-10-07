KKR win toss against CSK, choose to bat first

Abu Dhabi, October 7, 2020

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won the toss and chose to bat first against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here today.

While KKR captain Dinesh Karthik said that they have made no changes to their side from the previous match, CSK skipper MS Dhoni said that they have decided to bring in Karn Sharma in place of Piyush Chawla.

KKR are looking to bounce back from an 18-run defeat to Delhi Capitals.

CSK, on the other hand, ended their run of defeats with an emphatic 10-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab in their previous match.

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper, captain), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper, captain), Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy

IANS