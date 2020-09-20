Kings XI Punjab choose to bowl first against Delhi Capitals

Dubai, September 20, 2020

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) chose to bowl first against Delhi Capitals in the second match of the 13th Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Stadium here on Sunday.

Both sides are playing their first matches of this Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Veteran West Indies batsman Chris Gayle won't be playing for KXIP and captain KL Rahul said that they have gone for Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Sheldon Cottrell and Chris Jordan as their overseas players.

Meanwhile, DC captain Shreyas Iyer said that Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis and Anrich Nortje are the overseas players included in their playing XI.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohit Sharma, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul(captain, wicketkeeper), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Krishnappa Gowtham, Chris Jordan, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami

IANS