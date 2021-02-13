Kho Kho: Rhinos, Cheetahs off to winning start

New Delhi, February 13, 2021

Rhinos beat Ninjas 37-32 while Cheetahs registered a thrilling 40-39 win over against Jaguars in Pool A on the opening day of the 2021 Super League Kho Kho Tournament at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium here on Friday.

The tournament, which is part of the KKFI and Ultimate Kho Kho (UKK)'s first-ever scientific training camp, will see a total prize money of Rs 5 lakh.

In the Pool B matches, Frisky Rangers beat Sharks 40-36 and Panthers drew against Pahadi Billas with a score of 35 points each.

Meanwhile, in the women's section, Panthers defeated Cheetahs by four points with the final score line standing at 13-9.

The eight men's teams, divided into Pool A and Pool B, will play their round-robin matches on Saturday in their respective pools while the top two teams from each group will progress into the semi-finals. the final will be played on February 15.

However, the two teams participating in the women’s event will be playing one match a day and the team with maximum wins will be declared the winner.

