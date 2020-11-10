Iyer's 65 not out helps DC recover after poor start

Dubai, November 10, 2020

Captain Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 65 took Delhi Capitals (DC) to 156/6 wickets in 20 overs against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Tuesday.

After losing three wickets within the first six overs, DC were brought back into the game with a 96-run stand between Iyer and Rishabh Pant (56) for the fourth wicket.

The partnership between Iyer and Pant was broken in the 15th over by Nathan Coulter-Nile after which Shimron Hetymer fell to Boult. Coulter-Nile then got the wicket of Axar Patel.

DC lost the in-form Marcus Stoinis off the very first ball of the match to fast bowler Trent Boult. Boult went on to dismiss Ajinkya Rahane while Shikhar Dhawan fell to Jayant Yadav, who was brought into the team in place of Rahul Chahar.

Boult was the highest wicket taker for MI with three scalps while Coulter-Nile and Yadav got two and one, respectively. Jasprit Bumrah finished wicketless.

Brief scores: DC: 156/7 wkts in 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 65 not out, Rishabh Pant 56; Trent Boult 3/30) vs MI

IANS