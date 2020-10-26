It is a crucial match against SRH, admits Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada

New Delhi, October 26, 2020

"It is going to be very crucial," admitted Delhi Capitals pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada as his team prepares to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their 12th fixture in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Dubai on Tuesday.

Having suffered back-to-back defeats, Delhi desperately needs a win to book a playoff berth.

Rabada, with 23 wickets in 11 matches, will look to help his team bounce back in this crucial stage of the tournament at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

"You are playing quality cricket here -- this is not easy cricket. We started off well which is a huge positive as you always want to throw the first punch. And that's how it's going to happen in the, I say ‘the curve’ - now that's a relevant term these days. And we are just dipping a bit, but just need to do a few things to spike again,” the 25-year-old told the Delhi Capitals media cell in Dubai.

"We are getting into the crucial part of the tournament now. And you play against good teams -- anyone can win on the day. So, it just shows you how well we have been doing, to have won so many games in the front of the tournament.

"All we need to do is back our strengths, which I am sure we will touch on, and just make small changes where we feel that the game got away from us," he said.

The fast bowler was candid in his confession. "Well, it's just to acknowledge the fact that you play against quality teams and these things happen. I mean, the amount of times I have lost in my career is a lot.

"Also, everyone sitting down, everyone who is playing cricket -- everyone loses, everyone wins. So we shouldn't be too hard on ourselves and we shouldn't overthink," he said.

"Ricky (Ponting) will address us. He would have analysed the game, and I am sure the players will take time out to analyse their individual performances as well -- that just happens naturally. Everyone wants to play well. So it's not a crisis.

"We just need to look at where the game got away from us. That's it, and re-emphasize on all the good things we have been doing. We have been doing a lot of good things, so the boys are not panicking too much. We just need to give a little bit of attention to the finer details,” said Rabada, who had finished with figures of 2-21 with 11 dot balls when the Delhi Capitals last played SRH in the tournament.

The two teams had played each other on 29th September 2020 in Abu Dhabi which saw Sunrisers Hyderabad pull off a 15-run victory as the Delhi Capitals fell short of chasing 163.

