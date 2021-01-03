It feels amazing to be touring again, says captain Rani as Women's Hockey Team leaves for Argentina

New Delhi, January 3, 2021

"It feels amazing to be touring again," said captain Rani Rampaul as the 25-member India Women's hockey team left here for Argentina this morning .

This is the national side's first tour after a gap of almost a year.

"We have worked very hard on our game in the last few months and the time has come for us to execute our skills in an international match," Rani said.

"Playing in international matches is going to be a bit different this time, since we will be in a bio bubble. However, the team is excited to be back on the field in the best possible manner at the moment," she added.

Other members of the team are:

Goalkeepers: Savita (V.Capt), Rajani Etimarpu and Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Gurjit Kaur, Deep Grace Ekka, Rashmita Minz, Manpreet Kaur, Reena Khokhar, Salima Tete and Nisha,

Midfielders Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Lilima Minz, Neha Goyal, Namita Toppo, Monika and Nikki Pradhan

Forwards Vandana Katariya, Navneet Kaur, Navjot Kaur, Jyoti, Udita, Rajwinder Kaur, Lalremsiami and Sharmila Devi.

The team is scheduled to play two matches against Argentina (Jr Women) on 17 and 19 January , two matches against Argentina B on 22 and 24 January and four matches against Argentina on 26, 28, 30 and 31 January.

Vice-captain and goalkeeper Savita thanked Hockey India and SAI for arranging the tour of Argentina.

"We desperately needed to get back into competitive mode as there's not much time left to go for the Olympics. We have been doing well in practice sessions, but an international match is always the real test for any sportsperson.

"We are really looking forward to a great tour and hopefully, we start playing to our full potential right from the first match," she added.

The entire squad underwent a Covid-19 RT-PCR test 72 hours prior to their departure from New Delhi, India.

Though there is no requirement of quarantine upon arrival in Argentina, the team will still be following all safety and health measures as advised by the respective Governments of India and Argentina.

Hockey India and the host National Association have created a bio-bubble in Buenos Aires for both the teams. The visitors are booked in a hotel where a provision to have separate rooms and halls for the team for all the meals, team meetings, sessions, and so on, have been made.

