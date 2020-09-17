IPL: Mumbai Indians launches multiple interactive platforms for its fans

Mumbai, September 17, 2020

Indian Premier League (IPL) defending champions Mumbai Indians today launched an array of virtual fan engagement innovations for its loyal "MI Paltan" (fans army) ahead of this year's edition of the tournament, beginning this weekend in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

After launching its seasons’ theme campaign early this week calling fans for responsible celebrations, the title defenders have now revealed a slew of digital initiatives days ahead of their season opener on September 19.

Designed with the concept of its "One Family" motto having fans as the largest stakeholder of franchise outreach program, Mumbai Indians’ digital initiatives are intriguing and aimed to offer a wholesome experience fans have been used to while visiting the home ground Wankhede Stadium.

MI Live is a concept where fans are welcomed to Mumbai Indians’ live studio show from their home. The Mumbai Indians-specific live show will invite fans to be a part of a pre-, mid- and post-match show which is interactive and light-hearted.

The 14 match-day shows will be produced by Mumbai Indians and live- streamed simultaneously on MI’s official YouTube channel, Facebook page, Twitter account and on a dedicated channel on Jio TV.

MI Live will connect MI’s One Family spread across the country to join the virtual studio with the host presenter to discuss fans’ predictions, analysis and other fun filled activities.

Paltan Play in association with Samsung is a second screen experience game, which allows participants to play and compete against each other on Mumbai Indians match days. Fans can analyse an ongoing MI match and predict the number of runs to be scored and wickets to taken per over.

Hosted on its official website www.mumbaiindians.com and the Mumbai Indians mobile app, the game has its own unique points system and a special chip. Live leaderboard within the game will indicate participants’ ranks on a match by match basis.

Virtual Wankhede, an innovative concept by Mumbai Indians, in association with Myntra, is to provide the MI Paltan with an opportunity to cheer their team alongside fellow supporters connected virtually.

Virtual Wankhede will encourage the Paltan from across India to come together as ‘One Family’ and connect via video conference while they watch MI matches from home.

MI Buddy is an interactive AI powered WhatsApp bot which will deliver Mumbai Indians-related information on demand for fans on their mobile devices.

Fans can subscribe to the MI WhatsApp bot to receive MI centric information in a chat format on WhatsApp. Users just have to start a conversation with a simple ‘Hi’ with the MI Buddy (7977012345).

The MI Buddy will be able to serve match updates such as live scores, playing 11s, player stats, MI TV videos, player GIFs and other relevant information about the Mumbai Indians.

Moreover, there are engagement-based activities for fans to participate such as MI Quiz, MI word puzzle, create your own digital MI jersey and host of other activities.

Mumbai Indians will make participation announcements on its social media from time to time allowing a wider audience to join Mumbai Indians in experiencing the IPL digitally this season.

Commenting on the campaign, Mumbai Indians spokesperson said, “Fans are the core of our ‘One Family’ DNA. With the challenges current pandemic has thrown at us, it’s essential our Paltan feel connected with its team while celebrating responsibly from their respective homes.

“Mumbai Indians takes pride of our fan army, and this year we have taken our engagements a notch higher with four key innovative digital concepts – ‘MI Live’, ‘Paltan Play’, ‘Virtual Wankhede’ and ‘MI Buddy’. These initiatives aim to connect our fans virtually, bring them even closer to each other, win exciting prizes and bragging rights while enjoying our match day programs.

“We believe these initiatives would be path breaking in the current context of IPL being played without fans in the stadiums and are sure our Paltan would feel proud of being part of our journey.”

IANS