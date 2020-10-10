IPL match 24: KKR opt to bat against Kings XI Punjab

Abu Dhabi, October 10, 2020

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Dinesh Karthik on Saturday won the toss and elected to bat first in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match against Kings XI Punjab to be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

"The wicket looks dry, so we'll have a bat first. As the tournament progresses, we'll get the right batting order, but it worked well in the last game," Karthik said after winning the toss.

Both the teams have made one change in their playing XIs which featured in last matches. While KKR have brought in Prasidh Krishna for Shivam Mavi, Kings XI have replaced Sheldon Cottrell with Chris Jordan.

KKR have won three out of the five games they have played so far. On the other hand, Kings XI have been able to register just one win in their previous six games and are currently lying at the bottom of the points table.

"We just haven't turned it around in the big moments and that's why we are at the bottom of the table," said Kings XI skipper KL Rahul.

Playing XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul(c), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Simran Singh(w), Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh