IPL: Delhi Capitals retain 19 players, release six ahead of 2021 auction

New Delhi, January 20, 2021

Delhi Capitals today announced that they had retained 19 players and released six ahead of next month's auctions for the IPL 2021 season.

There are six overseas players in the list of retained players and four among those released, a press release from the franchise, co-owned by JSW and GMR, said.

The players who have been retained by the franchise from their last season's runners-up finish include Indian internationals Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin, along with Harshal Patel, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey and Avesh Khan.

Delhi Capitals have also retained six overseas players who include last season's Purple Cap winner Kagiso Rabada, along with his South African pace partner Anrich Nortje, Australian all-rounders Marcus Stoinis and Daniel Sams, West Indian batsman Shimron Hetmyer and English bowler Chris Woakes.

The released players include the Indian duo of Mohit Sharma and Tushar Deshpande and the overseas quartet of West Indies' Keemo Paul, Nepal's Sandeep Lamichhane, Australia's Alex Carey, and England's Jason Roy.

Later in the day, in a separate statement, Delhi Capitals announced that all-rounders Harshal Patel and Daniel Sams had been traded to Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the IPL 2021 Auction.

"Everyone at Delhi Capitals would like to thank the duo for their contribution, and would like to wish them the very best for their respective futures," the statement added.

The following are the lists of retained and released players:

RETENTIONS:

INDIANS:

1. Shikhar Dhawan 2. Prithvi Shaw 3. Ajinkya Rahane 4. Rishabh Pant 5. Shreyas Iyer 6. Axar Patel 7. Amit Mishra 8. Ishant Sharma 9. Ravichandran Ashwin 10. Lalit Yadav 11. Harshal Patel 12. Avesh Khan 13. Pravin Dubey

OVERSEAS:

1. Kagiso Rabada 2. Anrich Nortje 3. Marcus Stoinis 4. Shimron Hetmyer 5. Chris Woakes 6. Daniel Sams

RELEASES:

INDIANS:

1. Mohit Sharma 2. Tushar Deshpande

OVERSEAS:

1. Keemo Paul 2. Sandeep Lamichhane 3. Alex Carey 4. Jason Roy

