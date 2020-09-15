IPL: Delhi Capitals have enough firepower to be title contender this time, says Axar Patel

New Delhi, September 15, 2020

All-rounder Axar Patel believes that Delhi Capitals has enough firepower to be a serious contender for the title in the 13th Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) commencing in the UAE from September 19.

Talking to Delhi Capitals media cell in Dubai, the 26-year old all-rounder said the presence of seasoned campaigners like Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane and Shikhar Dhawan will provide the team stability and the experience to be a title contender.

“With the new changes, I think the squad looks good. With fast bowlers, spinners and all-rounders, we have covered all the bases and I think we can become champions this time. Everyone looks positive in the nets and we all are in good shape," he said.

The spinner, slowly adapting to the new normal of cricket, talked about the challenges of the new rules in the game and the IPL bio-bubble, said, "Obviously, with no crowd, we'll feel empty. Then, the saliva ban is going to make a big difference for the bowlers. During initial practice sessions, I was being conscious of not using saliva or sweat on the ball. So, these are the challenges which we will have to be wary of."

"Nevertheless, the positive thing is that, at least, we will have action-packed cricket after a long time, which is a good thing for not only us, but also for India. Everyone will enjoy the game with a different frame of mind which will be really exciting," he said.

“We are feeling a little bad that we can't enjoy the matches with our friends. After every two days, tests are being conducted. We can't go out anywhere and we can't sit for more than 15 minutes in anyone's room, so these things are challenging, but slowly we are getting used to it," a Delhi Capitals media release from Dubai quoted Patel as saying.

About the match against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday, he said, “First of all, it feels really good to be back playing on the ground after being off from cricket for a long time due to lockdown."

"Since we are in the tournament week, it feels really good and the boys are in a positive frame of mind. I feel I am practising with a positive mindset. I have ticked all the boxes in bowling, batting and fielding, so I think I have prepared well enough," he added.

