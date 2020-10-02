IPL: Delhi Capitals’ bowling coach Ryan Harris confident of bounce back, says no reason to panic

New Delhi, October 2, 2020

Delhi Capitals’ bowling coach Ryan Harris on Friday asserted that his team has put behind the defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad and exuded confidence that the Shreyas Iyer-led side will bounce back from the result on Saturday as they take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Sharjah in their fourth match of the IPL.

The coach was candid enough to admit that his team was not at their best in their last match, but maintained that it is not in a panic situation at all.

“Coming off an unlucky loss, we just weren't at our best for that game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. But, there’s no panicking by any means,” he said.

“When you look back at it, a couple of balls during our bowling were a little bit of a miss, and they (SRH) probably ran better between the wickets, we didn't run as well. But 15 runs is not a huge gap,” Harris told Delhi Capital's media cell in Dubai.

Talking about his team’s opponents on Saturday against whom the Delhi Capitals have played 23 times - winning 10 and losing 13 matches, Harris said they are expecting a good match against a strong team.

"They (KKR) are a pretty good side and are playing good cricket, with some huge players. We are in the middle of the research at the moment to find out how we’re going to bowl to them, and face their bowlers,” he said.

Delhi Capitals will also play in Sharjah for the first time this season tomorrow, and Harris is expecting a high-scoring encounter.

“Obviously, it's a new ground for us and games there have been pretty high-scoring, so it's the other element we are looking at, at the moment,” the former Australian pacer was quoted as saying by the Delhi Capitals media release.

To a query about Ravichandran Ashwin’s injury, Harris said, “He’s doing excellent. He had a really good session last night with the ball, bat and in the field. So he might be available for selection for tomorrow, but we are still waiting for our medical staff’s confirmation this evening.”

The coach also commented on the visible tough competition in the initial few matches of IPL 2020.

“Coming into the tournament, everyone was saying the same thing that there are no clear favourites this season. I think the competition this year is probably the closest that I can remember and I’ve been involved in a few seasons overall.

"I think everyone is virtually sitting on the same points, it is going to be close. The games that come down to the wire are the ones you need to win to make sure you’re in those playoffs spots or in the top-two positions,” he said.

“With this whole COVID situation, the guys didn’t really train before coming here, but put in some excellent work into the nets session for the three weeks leading up to the tournament. Coming into the game, we backed off a bit to make sure our energy levels were recharged.

"It’s now important to make sure the boys can maintain their energy levels, and not get cooked up. T20 is a fast game and the boys need all their energy, so we’re making sure to give them sufficient rest as well in between matches,” Harris added.

