IPL 13: Maxwell will be available for Kings XI's opening game against Delhi

Dubai, September 19, 2020

Kings XI Punjab today confirmed that their Australian all-rounder Glen Maxwell would be available for selection for ther season opener against Delhi in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) beginning in the UAE this evening.

The team said on its website that Maxwell, who has arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) following Australia's tour of England, would complete his quarantine period by tomorrow.

"He would now be required to complete only a three-day quarantine period in the team hotel instead of the normal five, as per regulations, as he arrived into the country from an already bio-secure bubble in England. With his quarantine period scheduled to be complete on Saturday, Maxwell would be eligible for selection for Kings XI Punjab’s season opener against Delhi Capitals on September 20," the team said.

With Maxwell’s arrival in the UAE, Kings XI Punjab’s 25-member squad for the 2020 Dream11 Indian Premier League is now complete, with the likes of Mujeeb ur Rahman, Nicholas Pooran and Sheldon Cottrell arriving earlier in the week.

The trio that arrived from the Caribbean have also completed their quarantine period, and joined the team’s training sessions from Friday.

"With the full squad having arrived in the UAE and no injuries being reported yet, Anil Kumble and the rest of the Kings XI Punjab management will have a full roster of 25 players to choose from for their season opener on Sunday," it said.

The news of Maxwell’s availability will be of particular interest to the KXIP management and fans, as he has been in sublime form in the series against England, performing admirably in the T20 Internationals as well as the one-day games. Maxwell was the player of the series for the ODI matches, and KXIP fans would hope for that form to continue when he takes the field in UAE in the IPL.

