IPL 13: Bumrah takes Purple Cap from Rabada, Orange stays with Rahul

Dubai, November 6, 2020

Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah has taken over the Purple Cap from Kagiso Rabada following his menacing spell of fast bowling which helped the defending champions thrash Delhi Capitals to enter the final of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) edition being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

On Thursday evening, Bumrah returned with figures of 4/14 as Mumbai defeated Delhi by 57 runs in Qualifier 1. The 26-year-old now has 27 wickets to his name in 14 matches. Rabada, with 25 wickets from 15 games, is second on the list of leading wicket-takers in the tournament. Bumrah's teammate Trent Boult completes the podium with 22 wickets.