India’s time has arrived in athletics: AFI president Adille Sumariwalla

Q. It’s going to be tough on an athlete like Neeraj Chopra; three important competitions... the World Championships in Budapest, Asian Games in Hangzhou and the Olympics in Paris next year. Will it be tough on him to prepare and sustain form? And also the Diamond League final?

A. I don’t think we should be looking at Paris now. Paris is ten months’ away and let’s look at that animal separately. The preparation for Paris is going to be completely different. It will start with a brand new season for Neeraj. He has had a long season. Is it tough, yes it is tough? Consistency has been his greatest strength though.

Also remember that Neeraj is a human being, he is not a machine. There is no athlete in any sport in India, in the history of Indian sport, who has achieved what he has. He has won everything. Neeraj will always do well; he is a great competitor. It’s going to be tough on him, but it’s going to be tough on all the big performers. They are competing all the time. It gives them experience on many aspects.

Q. There are others like Murali Sreeshankar and Jeswin Aldrin (both long jump), Praveen Chitravel and Abdulla Aboobacker (both triple jump), Avinash Sable (3000m steeplechase and 5000m), Tajinderpal Singh Toor (shot put) and the runners in the 200m 800m1500 m and upwards?

A. One should understand where it is all coming from. No one wants to give credit to the federation. The AFI has been bringing the best coaches in the world; today we have Denis (Kapustin) who is an Olympic medallist (triple jump). So once you create the base, talent will come out it.

Q. The 4x400 did extremely well in Budapest…at the World Championships?

A. I was not surprised, absolutely not because first we got Yuri Ogorodnik and then Galina (Bukharina). And now we have Jason. It is the federation which has looked for these coaches. Naturally there is a strong bench strength in that event.

Q. In all 68 athletes in track and field including 33 women will be at the Asian Games athletics competition. What's your ballpark number for medals?

A. One cannot take 68 because there are three relay teams. So if you take out 18 from the relay, there is a chance of every alternate athlete winning a medal which is great.

Q. Obviously all of them must be better prepared with all help from the AFI and government agencies?

A. The whole world is better prepared. Our athletes are definitely better prepared. I think there two or three important things here. The planning which we did and endured it for the last ten years, the results of which will be seen in the next ten years. It will be fantastic for Indian athletics. Both men and women. I became the AFI president in 2012 and look what we have done…puttying systems and programmes in place.

Q. Hima Das…she is not even at the Asian Games?

A. I look at it very differently. We are looking at individuals; it’s time we don’t look at individuals, instead we look at the events. We should not give too much importance to a name. We should be asking how many can run the 100m below ten seconds. How many can run the 400m in 45 seconds and below. If you look at Japan, it has two 44 second runners, we have four 45 second runners. That’s the beauty of the sport. So the mind set has to change from the individuals to the event. Look at Jamaica, the 100m women, any of those three --- Elaine Thompson Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson --- can win.

