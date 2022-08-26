Indian teenager Linthoi Chanambam wins gold at World Cadet Judo Championship

New Delhi, August 26, 2022

Indian teenager Linthoi Chanambam won a historic gold medal on Friday at the World Cadet Judo Championship at Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, becoming the first from the country to win a medal in the tournament across any age-group.

The 16-year-old from Manipur, who is the reigning Asian champion, defeated Brazil's Bianca Reis 1-0 in the final of the -57 kg category to win the title.

"She scripts history to become Champion by winning 1st ever medal for India at the Worlds across any age-group," the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said on Twitter.

Chanambam, an athlete at the Inspire Institute of Sports, has been one of India's brightest prospects on the Judo mat and had shown glimpses of promiseLinthoi Chanambam showed glimpses of promise when she won gold at the Sub-Junior National Championships in 2018.

A part of the IIS' Judo Program since 2017, Chanambam has been on several exposure trips with the guidance of IIS' Judo Head Coach Mamuka Kizilashvili, including camps at the University of Tsukuba, in Japan, Georgia and most recently in Bosnia and Herzegovina ahead of the World Cadet Championships.

In November 2021, Linthoi struck gold at the National Championships held in Chandigarh, followed by another at the Asian Cadet and Junior Judo Championships, in Bangkok, in July.

“I really don’t have the words and cannot explain how I am feeling right now. I only know that I’m very happy with this victory, and I hope to build on this,” said Chanambam, after her feat.

NNN