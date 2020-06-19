Indian Men's and Women's Hockey core probables given 4-week break

New Delhi, June 19, 2020

Hockey India today announced that the Indian Men's and Women's Hockey Core Probables Group who were based at SAI Centre, Bengaluru will be given a month-long break.

While the Women's Core Probable Group were in SAI since February for the National Coaching Camp, the Men's Core Group reached Bengaluru in the first week of March after notable performances against the world's top three teams -- Australia, Belgium and the Netherlands, respectively, in the FIH Hockey Pro League earlier this year.

A press release from Hockey India said the Men and Women Core Probable athletes will be recalled on July 19 to resume sports activities as part of their preparations for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Having spent the nationwide lockdown in a very safe and secure environment in SAI Centre, Bengaluru, the athletes had begun basic sports activities since June 10.

On the basis of consultations with the teams' chief coaches Graham Reid and Sjoerd Marijne on June 10, it was unanimously decided that the players be allowed to take a break of four weeks, the release said.

Expressing the importance of returning fresh mentally and physically to the field, Mohd. Mushtaque Ahmad, President, Hockey India said, "Having consulted with the chief coaches of both the teams, Hockey India decided that it was important to give the players a much-needed break. These have been challenging times for everyone and I must credit the teams' coaching staff who ensured the players' physical and mental well-being during the nationwide lockdown when hockey training was suspended."

Ahmad said that, during this break, the players have been advised to follow all the guidelines provided by the government.

"The players have been specifically briefed that they need to adhere to government guidelines during this break and continue to follow social distancing. We are very proud of how our players have handled this situation over the last 3-4 months and have stayed strong as a unit. It is important they continue to act responsibly during this break.

"We believe this time off will help players return to Bangalore feeling fresh mentally and physically in order to resume preparations for the Olympic Games," Ahmad added.

