Indian football legend PK Banerjee passes away

Kolkata, March 20, 2020

Legendary footballer P. K. Banerjee died on Friday at a city hospital after battling a chest infection for a long time, family sources said. He was 83.

He was on ventilator support in the intensive care unit of Medica Superspecialty Hospital for more than two weeks.

Banerjee, who was admitted in the hospital on March 2, breathed his last at 12:40 pm, according to a family member.

A two-time Olympian and the only surviving goal-scorer of India's 1962 Asian Games gold medal winning team, Banerjee is survived by two daughters -- Paula and Pixie.

The Asian Games gold medalist was suffering from sepsis and multi-organ failure due to pneumonia on a background of Parkinson's disease, dementia and heart ailments.

IANS