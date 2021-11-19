India finish second with 7 medals, including a gold, at Asian Archery Championship

New Delhi, November 19, 2021

World no. 6 Jyothi Surekha Vennam clinched gold as India bagged seven medals to finish second behind South Korea at the 22nd Asian Archery Championship at Dhaka today.

India finished with one gold, four silver and two bronze in the championship held from November 14-19.

Surekha bagged the yellow medal in the women`s individual compound category, defeating world champion Oh Yoohyun by 146-145. This is her second individual gold in the Asian Championship.

The 32 -year old Abhishek Verma lost a nerve-wracking final to South Korean Archer-Kim Jong-Ho and had to be content with a silver in the compound men’s individual section by 149-148 in the final.

Both the Recurve Men's team comprising Kapil, Pravin Jadhav, and Prashant Sulankhe (6-2) and Recurve Women trio – Ankita Bhakta, Madhu Vedwan, and Ridhi (6-0) had to be satisfied with silver medals, losing their respective matches against South Korean teams.

The mixed pair of Jyoti Surekha Vennam and Rishabh Yadav lost the final against South Korea (155-154) and took the silver medal for India while the Recurve mixed duo of Ankita Bhakta and Kapil had to settle for bronze medal defeating the Uzbekistan team (6-0).

Compound Men Trio – Abhishek Verma, Aman Saini, and Rishab Yadav -- performed well and bagged the team bronze medal against the hosts Bangladesh (235-223).

In the qualification round, all Indian teams including Recurve Men team, Recurve Women team, Recurve Mixed team, Compound Men team, Compound Women team, Compound Mixed team were placed second.

