India bowlers strike back to leave Aussies at 249/5 at lunch

Sydney, January 8, 2021

India bounced back in the third Test by picking two wickets in the space of eight overs and 17 runs to leave Australia at 249 for five at lunch on the second day here at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Steve Smith, however, was unbeaten on 76 off 159 deliveries and looked comfortable at the crease.

The Aussies, resuming at the overnight score of 166 for two, chugged along with both Marnus Labuschagne and Smith looking good.

The two added 100 runs for the third wicket before the right-handed Labuschagne was dismissed just nine runs short of his century caught by skipper Ajinkya Rahane in the slips off the bowling of Ravindra Jadeja. Australia were 206 for three at the time of his dismissal.

Jadeja then removed Matthew Wade as the left-handed Aussie batsman tried to hit one over long-on but ended up giving a catch to Bumrah who, a few overs later, got rid of Cameron Green for a duck to tilt the first session India's way.

Brief scores: Australia 249/5 in 84.5 overs (M. Labuschagne 91, S. Smith 76, W. Pucovski 62, R. Jadeja 2/43, N. Saini 1/32, J. Bumrah 1/37, M. Siraj 1/63).

IANS