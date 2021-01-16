India 62/2 at tea on second day in fourth Test vs Australia

Brisbane, January 16, 2021

India lost both their openers early as they went to tea at 62 for the loss of two wickets on the second day of the fourth and final Test at the Gabba here on Saturday.

Shubman Gill was caught at second slip by Steve Smith off the bowling of Pat Cummins when the team score was 11 while Rohit Sharma, who looked good in his 74-ball 44, was caught at long-on off the bowling of Nathan Lyon after adding 49 for the second wicket with Cheteshwar Pujara.

Earlier, Australia were bowled out for 369 in their first innings before lunch.

The hosts lost their last five wickets for 58 runs.

T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar took three wickets each.

Resuming at the overnight score of 274/5, Australia lost Tim Paine (50) at 311 and then Cameron Green (47) at 313.

Brief scores: Australia 369 (M Labuschagne 108, T Paine 50, C Green 47, T Natarajan 3/78, W Sundar 3/89, S Thakur 3/94) vs India 62/2 (Rohit Sharma 44)

IANS