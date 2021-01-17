India 161/4 at lunch on third day against Australia

Brisbane, January 17, 2021

India went to lunch at 161/4 on the third day of the fourth and final Test against Australia on Sunday.

Resuming at 62 for two, India lost the wickets of skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara in the first session.

Pujara was the first to go as he edged one to wicketkeeper Tim Paine off the bowling of Josh Hazlewood for 25 with the team score on 105.

Rahane followed, edging one to fourth slip off Starc for 38 with the team score on 144.

Mayank Agarwal (37) and Rishabh Pant (4) were at the crease.

Brief scores: Australia 369 vs India 161/4 (R Sharma 44, M Agarwal batting 38)

IANS