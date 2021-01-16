Ind vs Aus 4th Test: Australia bowled out for 369 at lunch

Brisbane, January 16, 2021

Australia were bowled out for 369 in their first innings in the fourth and final Test against India at lunch on the second day.

The hosts lost their last five wickets for 58 runs.

T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar took three wickets each.

Resuming at the overnight 274/5, Australia lost Tim Paine (50) at 311 and then Cameron Green (47) at 313.

Brief scores Australia 369 (M Labuschagne 108, T Paine 50, C Green 47, T Natarajan 3/78, W Sundar 3/89, S Thakur 3/94)

IANS