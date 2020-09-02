Inclusion of R. Ashwin Ajinkya Rahane has strengthened Delhi Capitals: Ricky Ponting

New Delhi, September 2, 2020

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting has exuded confidence about his team performing well in this year's edition of the IPL to be played in the UAE.

According to Ponting, the inclusion of spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane would add a lot of experience to the squad.

"Both of them are class players, and have been long-term Indian players. Ashwin has been one of the most successful spinners in IPL history, and Rahane has led Rajasthan for a long time as well," a press release issued by Delhi Capitals from Dubai quoted Ponting as saying.

"They have all sorts of skill, class and experience which they’ll add to our squad. We all know how important experience is in T20 cricket, and we understand that. We’ve got a young captain in Shreyas, but to have those older, more experienced minds on the ground will help us a lot," he said.

As per the release the team held its first training session at the ICC Academy in Dubai last evening under the supervision of Ponting .

After a three-hour nets session, the coach was quoted as saying that, though the conditions were draining, his team was happy to be back together.

“The attitude from the start has been amazing, and today was no exception. It was hot and quite draining for the players but coming off on the back of a good season last year, you would expect the mood to be upbeat – and I was delighted to see that and it felt awesome to be back in the team environment, and I think there’s no better place than to be in the Delhi Capitals camp at the moment,” he said.

Ponting said that weather conditions would be a challenge this season for the teams, franchises, which according to him can be overcome by managing training sessions better.

“We’ve got a smaller squad so I want to sort of manage our training sessions differently than we did last year. I’ve made it clear to the boys that we are not going to over-train in the first three weeks. I believe our preparation leading up to the first game is critical. I want to make sure that physically, technically and tactically the boys are peaking for the first game.”

“It is an unusual time we have got - having three weeks - I think we had slotted in about 20 training sessions before our first game, which in my opinion are too many, so we are just going to see how the boys are shaping up after every training session and then take it from there,” he sai

Commenting on how he intends to maintain the positive team environment from last season, Ponting said he wants his players to remember why they were successful last season.

“Last year, I had as much fun as I’ve ever had with a cricket team, and I want to make sure we can replicate that this season as well. I think it’s really important that when you have success, you understand why you have it. I’ll be banking on the guys we still have from last year - it’s important for them to remember the positives.

'If they can impose that on the younger and new guys in the team, before you know it, you’re going to have this really infectious attitude around the team again which is what I’m all about as a coach,” he said.

“With all the protocols involved, the teams that manage themselves the best throughout the tournament, I think will go a long way. What I mean by management is not managing the players, but managing our time as well, and finding things and activities which we can do together as a group,” added Ponting,0 who will be leading the Delhi Capitals into his third season as their Head Coach.

