Impressed the way boys have regained rhythm: Delhi Capitals’ bowling coach Ryan Harris

New Delhi, September 3, 2020

IPL franchisee Delhi Capitals' new bowling coach Ryan Harris says he is impressed the way the team players have regained their rhythm so quickly and in such a short time.

“I know that the boys haven’t been able to train in the past few months due to the pandemic, but watching them bat and bowl, and seeing some shots flying over the fence, I’ve been impressed with them," Harris told the Delhi Capitals media cell after overseeing his first nets session at the ICC Academy in Dubai

“I’ve heard a lot of good things about the Delhi Capitals. I’ve admired the way that Delhi has played over the last few years. I’ve spent a fair bit of time in the IPL, both playing and as a coach with Punjab. It’s nice to be a part of a big franchise like the Delhi Capitals.”

“There are a few players with whom I have played with and against during my time with Australia and in the IPL, so it was nice to see some familiar faces. It’s going to be nice to sit with them, and most importantly talk to them about their cricket,” the 40-year old coach was quoted as saying by a Delhi Capitals media release from Dubai.

Coming out of his room and hotel after six days in isolation, Harris said "lt felt good. Honestly, six days isn’t a lot, but it felt like three weeks for me because I am not someone who can sit still for very long.

"But when I got the message this morning from the doctor, saying I’ve cleared my quarantine and my tests, that was probably the best message I’ve ever got. Then to obviously watch the boys train has been fantastic,” he said.

After watching the players train at the nets, the coach opined that it didn’t look like the boys were out of practice in the past few months.

“Their work ethic is unbelievable and they seem in a very good space for guys who haven’t done a lot of training - they look in excellent condition,” he added.

Lavishing praise on head coach and his former captain Ricky Ponting, he said, “I still get goose bumps seeing him talk in the huddle. He’s a guy who presented me with my baggy green cap, and even my one-day cap for Australia."

"I’m very lucky for him to have asked me to come here to be part of this project, and to work with him is very satisfying for me, and a very humbling experience,” he said.

“I’ve been coaching for a few years now, but there’s still so much to learn, and I think there’s no better person to do it with than Ricky. I used to love watching him play growing up, loved playing with him, and now I get to work and coach with him, and hopefully to success this year in the IPL. It’s going to be good fun," he said.

Harris said his focus currently is on building a relationship with everyone and then helping them execute their plans.

“For me, it was just a session to get to know them better -- to see what their plans are with the ball.

"At the moment it’s just nice to see and understand their plans, and to build a relationship with them. It will be about having in-depth conversations about their bowling, and how I can help them.

"So far I’m amazed with what I’ve seen - their execution and the way they bowled is a really good start. Only upwards and onwards from here,” he added.

