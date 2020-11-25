- Home
- National
- Business
- International
- Sports
- People
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- More
- All Stories
Sports
Iconic footballer Diego Maradona no more
London, November 25, 2020
Iconic footballer Diego Maradona, who led Argentina to victory in the 1986 World Cup, died after suffering a cardiac arrest on Wednesday.
He was 60.
His death came soon after he had a successful surgery on a brain blood clot earlier this month.
The former Argentina attacking midfielder and manager is widely reckoned as the greatest player of all time.
IANS