Iconic footballer Diego Maradona no more

IANS

London, November 25, 2020

Iconic footballer Diego Maradona, who led Argentina to victory in the 1986 World Cup, died after suffering a cardiac arrest on Wednesday.

He was 60.

His death came soon after he had a successful surgery on a brain blood clot earlier this month.

The former Argentina attacking midfielder and manager is widely reckoned as the greatest player of all time.

