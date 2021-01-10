ICC strongly condemns reported incidents of racism during India-Australia Test in Sydney

Dubai, January 10, 2021

The International Cricket Council (ICC) today strongly condemned reported incidents of racism during the ongoing third Test match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground and have offered Cricket Australia all necessary support in investigating the incidents.

ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney reiterated the ICC’s zero-tolerance policy towards discrimination of any kind:

“There is no place for discrimination in our sport and we are incredibly disappointed that a small minority of fans may think that this abhorrent behaviour is acceptable. We have a comprehensive Anti-Discrimination Policy in place that Members have to abide by and ensure is adhered to by fans and we welcome the action taken by ground authorities and Cricket Australia today.

“We will provide Cricket Australia and the relevant authorities with our full support in any ensuing investigation as we will not tolerate any racism in our sport.”

Under the ICC Anti-Discrimination policy, Cricket Australia will now be required to investigate the issue and provide a report to the ICC on the incident and any action taken to ensure the issue has been dealt with appropriately.

The Indian cricket team had apprised ICC Match Referee David Boon of alleged racial abuse at the end of the third day’s play. Match and stadium officials were alert on the fourth day and as such play was halted and six people were evicted following another incident just before tea.

IANS adds from Sydney:

Cricket Australia (CA) on Sunday apologised to Team India and said that they are awaiting the outcome of the ICC's investigation into the alleged racial abuse of members of the visiting team by a section of the crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

The Indian team had raised complaints of racial abuse from the crowd at the end of the third day in the ongoing third Test against Australia. The abuse had been directed towards players such as Mohammad Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah.

On Sunday as well, Siraj raised concerns on the fourth day when play was stopped for a brief in the second session while the umpires and security officials combined to take action, and removed at least six members of the crowd at the SCG.

"Cricket Australia condemns in the strongest terms possible all discriminatory behaviour. If you engage in racist abuse, you are not welcome in Australian cricket," said Carroll, Cricket Australia's Head of Integrity and Security in an official statement.

"CA is awaiting the outcome of the International Cricket Council's investigation into the matter reported at the SCG on Saturday. Once those responsible are identified, CA will take the strongest measures possible under our Anti-Harassment Code, including lengthy bans, further sanctions and referral to NSW Police. As series hosts, we unreservedly apologise to our friends in the Indian cricket team and assure them we will prosecute the matter to its fullest extent," he added.

Kerrie Mather, Venues NSW's Chief Executive, also said CCTV footage was being reviewed to assist the ICC investigation.

"At the SCG, we pride ourselves on welcoming anyone and everyone in a safe and inclusive environment. We are taking this extremely seriously. If those involved are identified, they will be banned from the SCG and all Venues NSW properties under our act," said Mather.

