Year of mixed fortunes for Indian Hockey

New Delhi, January 1, 2023

It turned out to be a year of mixed fortunes for the Indian men's and women's hockey teams at the international level.

The women's hockey team showcased their potential by finishing third in their debut Hockey Pro League 2021-22 season, winning a bronze at the Commonwealth Games and closing the year by lifting the inaugural edition of the FIH Nations Cup.

"After two years of very limited hockey due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we were really fortunate that we got to play a lot of exciting tournaments this year. It was an action-packed 2022, and I believe we made the most of it. We focused on playing good hockey and that really helped us grow from strength to strength," said skipper Savita.

The men's team bagged the bronze medal at the Asia Cup in Jakarta with a new set of players. This was followed by the FIH Hockey 5s title and the silver medal at the Commonwealth Games. They also finished third in the Hockey Pro League 2021/22 season.

"We did well, we played good hockey this year, but I believe we can do better than this. Overall, the year was full of positives. There were a lot of learnings involved, and we have a good momentum that will help us at the World Cup in Bhubaneswar - Rourkela next month," said skipper Harmanpreet Singh.

Experienced forward Vandana Katariya was bestowed with the prestigious Padma Shri award and defender Deep Grace Ekka received the Arjuna Award for their contributions to Women's Hockey.

Both the men's and women's team bagged as many as five awards at the FIH Star Awards 2022 - Savita (FIH Goalkeeper of The Year), Janneke Schopman (FIH Coach of the Year), Harmanpreet (FIH Player of the Year), PR Sreejesh (FIH Goalkeeper of The Year) and Graham Reid (FIH Coach of the Year).