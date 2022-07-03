Women's World Cup: India hold England to a thrilling 1-1 draw

New Delhi, July 3, 2022

In an edge-of-the-seat contest, India and England lived up to the billing as they played out a high-voltage 1-1 draw in their campaign opener in their pool B match of the Women's Hockey World Cup at Wenger Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen on Sunday.

Isabelle Petter (9') put England ahead but Vandana Katariya (28') drew parity for the Indians as the teams shared a point each.

The teams got off to a furious start, trying for ball possession and creating space in each other's circle.

England had a chance to take the lead when their striker took a fierce shot on goal but an alert Savita averted early danger with a diving save only minutes into the first quarter.

However, England were successful in their second attempt when their experienced player Lily Owsley, with a total of 182 international caps, set up Isabelle Petter with a fine assist. Petter sent the ball high, pocketing the top of the net to fetch her side that much needed 1-0 lead in the 9th minute to put pressure on India.

India kept their calm and worked on their strategy to create chances in the circle. They were awarded a penalty corner (PC) in the following minutes, but missed the goal by a margin as Gurjit Kaur's dragflick bounced off the goal post.

Despite missing out on a goal, India remained patient in their approach, building on a good structure and when they were awarded a PC for foot-foul in the 28th minute, experienced striker Vandana Katariya picked up a splendid rebound off England goalie Maddie Hinge's pads after Monika had taken a shot from the PC.

She deflected the ball perfectly past Hinge to earn India the equaliser and keep the game open in the second half of the match. (1-1)

Coming back from the ten-minute break, feeling pumped up, India upped the pressure on England with potent attacks. They played with speed, and dominated the ball possession but England's defence was solid with their experienced custodian Maddie Hinge up to the challenge, making some fine saves and guiding her team from the back.

With no goals scored in the third quarter, the match went down to the wire as both teams fought hard for that elusive lead. Though England created a couple of chances in the D with shots on goal, they were off target on most occasions.

India could have extended the lead in the 56th minute when Neha and Navjot worked inside the D to help Sharmila find a deflection. But Sharmila unfortunately could not get her stick on the ball, thus missing out on a great opportunity.

With less than four minutes for the final hooter, the game continued to remain tense when Monika won India's seventh PC of the match.

However, the team couldn't make much out of the chance and once again England putting up a fine PC defence with Hinge leading the charge. A good video referral by India in the following minute ensured England were denied a PC.

The next few seconds, England dominated the ball but couldn't make much of it, ending the match in a draw.

Earlier in the day, China drew 2-2 against New Zealand in their pool B match, keeping the pool open.

