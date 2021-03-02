Women's Hockey: World No 3 Germany beat India 2-0

Dusseldorf, March 2, 2021

India once again impressed in defence but couldn’t stop Germany from winning their third consecutive game in the four-match Women's Hockey series here on Monday.

Germany won by a 2-0 margin through goals from Sonja Zimmermann (26’) and Franzisca Hauke (42’).

Encouraged by their robust defensive display in the second game of the series, the Indian side continued to frustrate the German attackers. The hosts were unable to create any early momentum and had a penalty corner saved in the first quarter.

While Germany pushed forward to break the deadlock, the Indian backline stood firm yet again. Germany were awarded a penalty corner early into the second quarter but still couldn’t find a way past the defence. The team managed to keep out three penalty corners in the previous game, too.

Germany ended India’s resistance in the form of a goal from the third penalty corner. This time, defender Zimmermann made no mistake as the hosts started the third quarter with a lead.

Germany doubled their advantage shortly before the end of the third quarter with seasoned midfielder Hauke getting on the scoresheet. The German side held on to complete their third successive win.

India will take on Germany in their fourth match on Thursday.

NNN