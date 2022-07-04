Women's Hockey World Cup: India has a good chance against China, says coach Janneke Schopman

New Delhi, July 4, 2022

Expressing satisfaction over the team's showing against England in the opening match, chief coach Janneke Schopman and skipper Savita on Monday exuded confidence that India will come out victorious against China in their second Pool B match in the Women's Hockey World Cup at Amstelveen on Tuesday.

In their opener, India put a spirited show to kickstart their campaign with a thrilling 1-1 draw against England yesterday.

India and China have faced each other three times this year, with India winning all three matches. India registered a 2-0 win in the 3rd/4th Place Match at the Asia Cup and won both the FIH Hockey Pro League Matches (7-1 and 2-1) earlier this year against their Asian counterparts.

Meanwhile, China also played out a 2-2 draw against New Zealand in their opening match of the tournament.

Talking to Hockey India, Savita said, "China is a very good team, they are full of surprises and we will have to be on the top of our game against them. It will be really important to convert our chances and execute our plans perfectly. We are looking forward to a good challenge, and the focus as always will be to play good hockey."

Schopman was optimistic that the team would be able to create opportunities if the players stick to the game plan.

"China is a difficult team to beat, they have a very good penalty corner set-up and they also defend well. If we can play our own game, we can hopefully create some opportunities," she concluded.

About the game against England, Schopman said, "I think we started the game really well, creating a penalty corner in the opening minute. England were dangerous at times but we managed to play well on the ball and defended calmly most of the time. We were unlucky in our penalty corner execution and, in the end, the two green cards disturbed our rhythm a little."

"Overall, I’m quite happy with our performance but also know we can be better in certain areas," she added.

Savita, who made some remarkable saves in the match said, "We knew it was going to be a high-pressure match, and I am happy that we showed great character on the pitch.

"I think we could have done better and converted our chances to win the match, nevertheless, we have picked up a valuable point against a very strong team. So, it's a positive start for us," she added.

NNN